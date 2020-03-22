Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

TEGNA stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.