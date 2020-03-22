Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Trimmed by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 71.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 33.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $1,725,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,212,000 after acquiring an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $5,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,809,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,201,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

