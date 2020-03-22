Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after acquiring an additional 136,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $49.46 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $2,969,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

