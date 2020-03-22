Jefferies Group LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $93.54.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.