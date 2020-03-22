Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,093 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VNDA opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $440.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 50.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

