Jefferies Group LLC Takes $246,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $16.50 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

