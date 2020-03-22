Jefferies Group LLC Takes $246,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 10.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 85.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $16.50 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $989.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCSC shares. ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Grainger purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $797,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Dean bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $195,705. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Group LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Emcor Group Inc
Jefferies Group LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Emcor Group Inc
Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Jefferies Group LLC Takes $246,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc.
Jefferies Group LLC Takes $246,000 Position in ScanSource, Inc.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,765 Shares of Strategic Education Inc
Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,765 Shares of Strategic Education Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report