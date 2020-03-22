Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $109.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

