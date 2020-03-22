Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,765 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,571. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $115.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $108.90 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.