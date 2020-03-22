Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,651 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $73.08 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

