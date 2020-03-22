Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Telephone & Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.00. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 66.02%.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

