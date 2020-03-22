Credit Suisse AG Has $4.53 Million Holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAGE shares. BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $71.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Shares of SAGE opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.58. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,904.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. The business’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

