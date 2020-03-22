Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 97.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,389,662 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 169,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 64,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.18 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $127.93 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 122,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,306.00. Insiders have acquired 5,082,700 shares of company stock worth $1,848,041 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.