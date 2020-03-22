Franklin Resources Inc. Has $352,000 Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,840,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,754,000 after purchasing an additional 300,310 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Centene by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,820,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,025,000 after purchasing an additional 459,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $48.85 on Friday. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Centene’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

