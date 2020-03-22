Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,421.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,875 shares of company stock worth $2,709,790. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

