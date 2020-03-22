Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 2,027 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

FBHS stock opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

