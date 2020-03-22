SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.27 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.66.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

