Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 1,092.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 664,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Belden by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,612,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,724,000 after purchasing an additional 128,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Belden by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,845 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BDC. Longbow Research upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $29.87 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $62.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

