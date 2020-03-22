Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New $588,000 Investment in Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:RRBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Red River Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Red River Bancshares by 792.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 600.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Red River Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. Red River Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.88%.

Red River Bancshares Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

