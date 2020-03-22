Citigroup Inc. Has $551,000 Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of NetGear worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NetGear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $504.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.81.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

