Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 130,208 MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of MEI Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 122.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.48. MEI Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.41.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 825.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

