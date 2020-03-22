Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 343.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $28.59 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $678.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.14.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.14). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.