Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,490 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Beigene by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beigene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

BGNE opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The business had revenue of $56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -18.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,395,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,141,441.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

