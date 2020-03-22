Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,099 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Transcat worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Transcat by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Transcat by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Transcat by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Transcat by 6.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,839.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRNS opened at $26.39 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

