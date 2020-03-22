Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

