Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INCY. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG
Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,593 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,765 Shares of Strategic Education Inc
Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,765 Shares of Strategic Education Inc
Credit Suisse AG Sells 401,540 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Credit Suisse AG Sells 401,540 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,651 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 14,651 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co.
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report