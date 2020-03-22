Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $726,000 Position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Albireo Pharma worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80. Albireo Pharma Inc has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.01. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

