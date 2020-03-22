Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $640,000 Holdings in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 17.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 407.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. Molecular Templates Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.