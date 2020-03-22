Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hershey were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after buying an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,639,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,047,000 after buying an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.33. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.79 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

