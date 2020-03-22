Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 504,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,882,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $16.96 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLOK. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.