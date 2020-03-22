Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.