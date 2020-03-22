Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.13% of Twilio worth $17,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Twilio by 34.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at about $102,522,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,014,000 after acquiring an additional 179,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,844,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $60,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,480 shares of company stock worth $15,222,339. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.78.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

