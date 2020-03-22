Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,431,000. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,935,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.81. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475.

