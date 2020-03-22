Blair William & Co. IL Purchases New Position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Howard Hughes Corp has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $135.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,853.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,111.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Orrock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $189,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,719 shares of company stock worth $648,336. 7.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.