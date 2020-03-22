Bluefin Trading LLC Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1,440.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

