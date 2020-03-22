Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 3,034 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Carnival were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after buying an additional 304,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Carnival by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carnival from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Shares of CCL opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $57.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

