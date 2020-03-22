Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,772,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after buying an additional 148,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 83,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.65% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

