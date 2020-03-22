Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.01% of Boston Properties worth $216,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BXP. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Boston Properties by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at $30,228,362.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.63 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.