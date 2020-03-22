34,208 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Bluefin Trading LLC

Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $211.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $210.00 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.83. The company has a market capitalization of $228.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.63.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

