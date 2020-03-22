Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,810 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.00. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

