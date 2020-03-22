Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,163,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

AKRO opened at $16.88 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

