Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 46,700 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of TransUnion worth $126,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 453.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion stock opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.66. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock worth $7,944,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

