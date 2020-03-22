B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 215 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,980,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,892,172,000 after purchasing an additional 127,297 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,515,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,009 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,463 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $187.15 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $183.01 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

