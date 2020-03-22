Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 158 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of First Republic Bank worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 674.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $77.56 and a 1 year high of $122.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.21.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

