Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,685 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $194,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.68. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

