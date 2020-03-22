Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $219.44 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,616,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $219,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.49. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

