Morgan Stanley Trims Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Target Price to $87.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XLNX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cascend Securities restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $71.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Xilinx by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

