Hayden Brown Sells 23,326 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $131,558.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Hayden Brown sold 1,123 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $11,173.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Upwork Inc has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $679.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Upwork by 2,420.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

