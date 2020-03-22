Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

