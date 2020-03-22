L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Apple makes up 3.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.
In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
