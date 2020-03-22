L2 Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,000. Apple makes up 3.8% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

