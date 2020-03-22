CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 6,842 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 147,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $8,217,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCSL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $398.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.14%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 25,705 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 6,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and sold 257,813 shares worth $1,409,567. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

