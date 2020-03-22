CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases New Position in DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 39.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DIRTT Environmental alerts:

In related news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, for a total transaction of $144,570.00.

Shares of DRTT stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.72 million and a PE ratio of -17.59.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. On average, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRTT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

DIRTT Environmental Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.